POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Polk County has created a new department focusing on behavioral health and disability services in the community.

The new department will streamline the services in the county that used to be delivered by the non-profit Polk County Health Services. It was based on a regional model of service which county leaders say was not efficient.

Polk County Board of Supervisors Robert Brownell said, “This move will create more accountability and transparency to the delivery of mental health services. It creates a clearer line of communication with providers and the state as it will now be overseen directly by the five elected members of the Polk County Board of Supervisors.”

Supervisors said clients and service providers shouldn’t notice many changes in operations. Current employees of the previous non-profit now work for Polk County.