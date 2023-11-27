DES MOINES, Iowa — On social media, the new owner of Tipsy Crow Tavern in downtown Des Moines has been trying to spread the word that the business no longer has ties to former owner Steve McFadden.

McFadden had ties to several businesses not just in Des Moines, but around the metro. Two locally-owned restaurants reached out to WHO 13 News to express to the public that they are going in new directions.

“Well, if you’re paying attention, you understand that any of those kinds of market forces can have an impact before you even step foot in the place and I anticipated that,” said Tony Konecne, the owner of The Pelican Post in West Des Moines. “All businesses that are successful think forward and that’s what we do, we don’t spend a whole lot of time looking at the past, we’re thinking forward.”

The Pelican Post and Who’s on First in Ankeny both were re-branded and remodeled. Both came under new ownership in 2023 and the owners said the first couple of months went well, but the realization of a potential negative narrative about the building could be hurting foot traffic.

“We kind of had our honeymoon period where we had a lot of our friends and family really supporting us on a regular basis, coming in more often then they normally would, so we kind of got used to that,” said Aaron McCombs, co-owner of Who’s on First. “And as we got to about month three, month four, we kind of settled in and started to see what the numbers looked like. And we were kind of asking people why the decline? And there was just a lot of negativity and some things that we weren’t fully aware.”

McCombs owns the restaurant with a lifelong friend, Jason Schomer. Both touted their fresh food, service and new looks all as reasons to come check them out.