New Osceola mayor sworn in after candy dish controversy

OSCEOLA, Iowa – It took two months longer than expected but Osceola has a new mayor.

With his family looking on, Matthew Stoll, was sworn in as Osceola’s new mayor Wednesday morning.

During the November 2nd election, Stoll finished in a tie with incumbent mayor Thomas Kedley. The election was then decided at the candy dish. Stoll thought he officially won the election when his name was drawn from the dish.

However, Kedley filed a challenge, saying a person who voted in the tied election did not live in Osceola and was not allowed to cast a ballot.

The ruling came in saying the challenge was filed too late, making Stoll the winner.

“I can’t go anywhere in town without people asking what’s going on so it’s been a whirlwind but we’re finally there,” said Stoll. “I’m happy and excited to serve the city of Osceola.”

Stoll will serve a two-year term running through 2023.



