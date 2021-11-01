New offer for striking John Deere workers

John Deere workers have been on strike for about two weeks now.

Union representatives have been pushing for higher pay and better retirement benefits.

Recently, John Deere has been making record profits. The company’s profits of nearly $5 billion are the most ever in a year and that figure was only through the first three quarters of 2021.



The newest proposal offers workers a 10% pay increase, an $8,500 bonus, plus alternating raises of three or five percent in each of the next five years. Workers also won’t see their health insurance premiums increase and new members will continue to receive pensions. The company previously planned to end those.

Workers could also receive $2,000 for every year of service, which for a 30-year employee would add $60,000 to the retirement payout.

