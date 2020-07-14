New Non Profit Supporting Teachers While Local Schools and Parents Finalize Return to Learn Plans

URBANDALE, Iowa– As local schools and parents debate whether it’s safe for students to return to school in the fall, one organization wants to make sure teachers are prepared either way.

Ed Ease Iowa’s mission is to promote the advancement of education in Iowa. The owner of this new non profit, Leah Demarest, said they believe the best way to do this is to invest in teachers.

According to the Department of Education, public school teachers in the United States pay for over 90% of their school supplies without reimbursement. That same survey also said that teachers reported spending nearly $500 for back to school needs.

DeMarest said the nonprofit had several fundraisers planned to help teachers with back to school shopping. However those events were cancelled due to the pandemic.

Ed Ease Iowa is now holding a virtual book fair, encouraging summer reading among students, while also raising money to help teachers cover their basic needs.

“Teachers go through a lot. It’s a lot that they handle and provide for our children. And for Iowa to have a better future, our children need a better education,” DeMarest said.

Along with helping teachers with school supplies, Ed Ease Iowa also donates items such as books and nursing supplies to Iowa schools. They are also giving a $1,000 scholarship to an Iowa student who attends an Iowa college, university or trade school.

To learn more about how you can apply for this scholarship or donate to Ed Ease Iowa, visit their website.