New Mural Kicks Off Water Works Park Events and Promotes Open Spaces and Open Minds

DES MOINES, Iowa — We are living in a time where malls are empty and outdoor parks are packed, including Water Works Park in Des Moines.

A local artist in the 1,500-acre park created a mural to showcase the park’s ability to include everyone.

“There’s room to breathe in Water Works Park,” Des Moines Water Works Park Foundation Board Member Ryan Hanser said.

Local artist Damen LaPalm wants his pop-up mural to encourage people to explore and “take the road less traveled.”

“People don’t just stick to the main trail, in life, in anything. They can kind of explore a little bit, they take a side trail and they may not necessarily know where it leads, but a lot of times it’s something really beautiful,” LaPalm said.

It’s a beauty LaPalm is trying to capture in his mural made of biodegradable plastic wrap.

“It’s a little more difficult just because a wall is stationary, the plastic can move around a little bit and ripple,” LaPalm said.

He hopes his rippling mural will create a wave of inclusivity and open mindedness.

“This allowed me to explore, do new things, and kind of just let it go and see what happened. The reactions have been good,” LaPalm said.

“I absolutely love it. You see this Saran wrap with paintings on it and … it’s kind of refreshing to see a little bit of artwork in the woods,” Des Moines resident Ashleigh Goepferich said as she rode her bike past the mural.

Water Works Park said more surprises will be planted all over the park during this event.

“We have a number of scavenger hunts, animals that have information on them that are hidden throughout the park and we encourage people to find them all,” Hanser said.

This event is nine days long, starting Monday and going through Labor Day weekend. Click here for more information on everything going on.