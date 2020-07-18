New Mural in Downtown Des Moines Honors Martin Luther King Jr.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A new mural in downtown Des Moines is honoring an iconic civil rights leader, but you will only be able to see it from the sky.

Artist Michael Bowser is painting an image of Martin Luther King Jr. on the parking lot of 300 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.

Work on “Martin” began in June. It takes up just under 80,000 square feet. So far it’s taken at least 291 gallons of paint and the help of 35 volunteers to work on it.

Drone13 captured what the mural looks like from the sky. Follow the installation progress here.