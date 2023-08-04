CLIVE, Iowa — There’s a new clinic open in Clive that has the goal of making mental health care more accessible for Iowans.

“There’s less stigma. People are coming out and they’re looking actively for mental health therapy and that is beautiful. That’s a wonderful thing that every place is experiencing this,” Ben Lehl, a licensed mental health counselor, said. “Ellie Mental Health is filling a very, very big void.”

Ellie Mental Health is based in Minnesota and opened its first location in Iowa this summer. There’s a team of therapists ready to work with people of any age, and they still have openings. All you have to do to start the process is pick up the phone.

“One of the things people will notice right away when they call to schedule an appointment, they’re going to work with an individual who has information about the therapists here at Ellie and with that information, they will determine the best match for the client,” Clinic Director Bryan Hall said. “So walking into that first appointment hopefully is going to feel a little bit less daunting or a lot less daunting because they know they’re coming in to see someone who’s going to be a good fit for them.”

Ellie Mental Health is located at 12247 Stratford Drive in Clive.

For more information, visit their website or give them a call at 515-393-6702.