New light display illuminates business district near Drake University

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Dogtown business district near Drake University now looks a lot brighter.

InvestDSM officially flipped the switch on a chromatic light display on the 2300 block of University Avenue on Saturday.

The organization celebrated the new addition with a street party in the middle of the road Saturday night.

Amber Lynch, InvestDSM’s executive director, hopes the new lights shine more attention on the small businesses near Drake.

“We really are trying to create an attraction that keeps people coming back,” Lynch said. “Drake University gets very quiet in December and January as students go away for the holidays, and we wanted to give the rest of the community a reason to visit this business district.”

The display was funded through a grant from Wells Fargo and will grace the business district through at least the end of the winter.