DES MOINES, IOWA — An unsafe eyesore in the center of Des Moines’ Highland Park neighborhood will be demolished to make way for a new housing and retail development that the city hopes will revitalize the area. The Commons at Highland Park, announced on Monday by Invest DSM, will sit at the southwest corner of of Euclid Avenue and 6th Avenue. The project will eventually include dozens of apartments as well as ground-floor retail.

The lot is currently home to a historic, but dilapidated, three story mixed-use building. The city purchased the building and had hoped to renovate it. However, multiple developers have ruled that renovating the building is not a financially viable option – meaning the building must go.

“Change can be hard, and it is a loss to have a historic building that’s been part of the fabric of the neighborhood for decades go away,” Invest DSM Director Amber Lynch said in a news release, “That said, this structure is beyond affordable, practical repair and it should be replaced so that the vibrancy of these two neighborhoods can continue to flourish.” Video released by the city shows the interior of the building is falling apart. The building sits dangerously close to the street, and obstructs drivers’ views in the intersection.

Invest DSM says it plans to salvage as many historic items from the building as it can to incorporate into the new building. That includes stonework, stair posts, door hardware, murphy bed cabinets and bookcases.

A developer has not been chosen for the project and there is no timeline for its completion.