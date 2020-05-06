New Life on the Horizon for Iconic Varsity Theater

DES MOINES, Iowa — Plans to continue the legacy of Des Moines’ iconic Varsity Theater look promising as the Des Moines Film Society looks to acquire the property.

Ben Godar, who serves as the nonprofit’s board president, says the Des Moines Film Society immediately looked to purchase the theater after its previous longtime owners closed it in December of 2018.

“When we found out that Denise Mahon and her family were no longer going to operate the Varsity, it just really dovetailed as the perfect opportunity for us to do the kind of programming we wanted to do as an organization, which in so many ways aligned with what the Varsity was doing already.”

On Tuesday, the organization receieved a unanimous vote of support from the City of Des Moines’ Landmarks Commission. The city council must approve the measure in order to make the theater an official city landmark. Godar says there are still other major steps in the process they hope to have completed in the coming months.

“We are a few steps down the road from acquiring state historic tax credits. That will be a large component to help us finance the renovations. We hope that will be coming to completion in the next month or two. We are still in the process of reaching out to potential donors and folks like that, gathering financial resources,” Godar said.

There are no plans to significantly change the historic charm and elements of the theater that are so nostalgic for many of its past patrons. However, Godar envisions a mini cinema upstairs to host films that may cater to a smaller audience as well as expanded gathering space for social events in the theater’s lobby.

“Even in our event planning over the past years, we try to have artists in person or filmmakers in person, so we want to have a gathering place where people can hang out. We really see this as having the potential to be the hub for the film community in Des Moines.”

The Des Moines Film Society expects to launch a capital campaign this summer to begin raising funds for the project. Construction is slated to begin at the end of 2020 with a reopening of the theater in the spring 2021.

Watch the extended interview with Ben Godar below: