JOHNSTON, IOWA — The Iowa National Guard has a new commander. On Friday, Brigadier General Stephen Osborn was named the 29th Adjutant General of the Iowa National Guard. Osborn replaces General Benjamin Corell who announced his retirement last month.

Osborn joined the Army in 1984 and transferred to the Iowa National Guard in 1992. Through a 31-year-career at Camp Dodge he has deployed to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Kosovo and Iraq. He has served with the 168th Infantry Regiment, 34th Infantry Division and director of the Joint Staff. He’s been awarded the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Expert Infantryman’s Badge and Pathfinder Badge, according to Governor Reynolds’ office.

Osborn has served as Deputy Adjutant General with the Iowa National Guard since 2018. He’s a Davenport native with college degrees from the University of Alabama, Drake University and the US Army War College.