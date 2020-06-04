IWD: New Iowa Unemployment Claims Dropped by More Than Half

DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa Workforce Development has released the latest figures on unemployment claims filed in the state. The numbers released Thursday show weekly claims have decreased by more than half of the previous week’s.

The new numbers represent claims for the week of May 24 through May 30.

IWD says 6,920 initial claims were filed, compared to 14,586 from the previous week. The continuing weekly unemployment claims dropped to 165,195 from the previous week’s 180,679.

Unemployment benefits totaling $51,043,465.89 were paid out for last week.

The industries with the most claims were:

Manufacturing (1,897)

Health Care & Social Assistance (784)

Industry Not Available – Self-employed, Independent Contractors, etc. (553)

Retail Trade (511)

Accommodation & Food Services (462)

IWD says it has paid $105,700,800 in Federal Pandemic Unemployment benefits and claims. A total of $766,791,000 in benefits has been paid since April 4th.

IWD says initial claims and weekly unemployment claims can be filed at www.IowaWorkforceDevelopment.gov.