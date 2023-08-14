DES MOINES, Iowa — The Snack Box and G-Pop’s Candy Box are two new stands at the Iowa State Fair. The new stands are partnering with a variety of local charities to raise money.

Garrett Ley, one of the Managing Partners of the Snack Box and G-Pop’s Candy Box as well as the popular fair food stand the Bacon Box, said that they will be working with different charities throughout the fair.

“They’ll be in and out throughout the fair depending on the day and what works with their schedules shaking some lemonade for local charities such as Boys & Girls Club,” Ley said.

Charities will raise money by having volunteers work at the Snack Box and G-Pop’s Candy Box, and all tips donated during that time will go to the charity.

Ley said that working with local charities and businesses is a part of their success.

“Part of it was we wouldn’t be successful without our customers and it was kind of a partnership effort with our marketing team and us that we can cross-promote across different brands across their social platforms and help drive some business for us, but to give back. We’re all about community were all about the local aspect as you can see some on our menu, the majority of our items are sourced locally,” Ley said.

The By Degrees Foundation will be raising money at the Snack Box and G-Pop’s Candy Box Monday from 3 pm-5 pm.

The Snack Box and G-Pop’s Candy Box are located in Pioneer Hall.