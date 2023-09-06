DES MOINES, Iowa- Mobile IDs are now accepted in Iowa airports and the new technology may help make the travel experience faster and easier.

Members of the TSA PreCheck Program can now use digital IDs as a source of identification during check in at the airport.

Travelers can add their state-issued eligible driver’s license or identification card to their phone by downloading the TSA approved digital app and scanning their ID onto it.

While traveling, travelers can use the app issued QR code at the TSA PreCheck Checkpoint instead of their physical ID.

Jessica Mayle is the regional spokesperson for TSA. She says that the main benefit of the new technology is the security that it provides.

Mayle said, “It is more secure. There’s a lot of ways to use biometrics. They can just do things better than humans can. The ID that’s on your phone is verified and that is a lot harder to fake than a physical fake ID would be.”

Despite this new technology being available, TSA says that it is still important for all travelers to continue to bring a physical ID in case the digital ID cannot be verified by the TSA agent.

Mobile IDs are available in about 6% of the airports in the United States, including the Des Moines International Airport and the Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids, according to TSA.