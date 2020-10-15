New Furry Friends Refuge Adoption Center Opens Friday

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Furry Friends Refuge will open its new adoption center in West Des Moines on Friday.

The adoptable animals have been settling into their new home at 3505 Mills Civic Parkway all week.

Because of COVID-19, plans for a grand opening are being modified. Furry Friends will be offering scheduled tours of the new facility to the public soon.

Work to remodel the adoption center on Grand Avenue in Des Moines will begin on Friday. While no adoptions will be happening out of that location, the spay clinic will remain open during the renovation.