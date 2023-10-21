DES MOINES, Iowa- Spooky season just got spookier with a new fully accessible, sci-fi horror show at the Merle Hay Mall in Des Moines.

Future Nightmares was created by Mad Scientist and Mastermind Sparky Sinn. He has a background in electronics and music, and decided to combine his two passions into one spooky experience. He described his show as “Disney scary.”

“Future Nightmares is a one of a kind experience. We built a science lab in a mall and you go in and it’s a twenty minute sci-fi horror show that features high powered special effects, strobe lights, animatronics…,” said Sparky Sinn.

He spent a month building and designing the sets and putting together a team of scientists to help run the show. This team includes Cyborg Assistant Scientist, Kate the Great, and Robot Scientist, Mr. Anderson.

Future Nightmares opened in mid-September and does shows every Friday through Sunday. They open at 1pm and have shows at the top of every hour.

Next week, in honor of Halloween, they will be open starting Thursday October 26th leading up to Halloween Day on Tuesday October 31st.

The horror show is a compilation of experiments that lasts 20 minutes long and includes special effects, jump scares, spooky music, and so much more.

Sparky Sinn said, “You come in and you can volunteer to participate in experiments and sometimes they go scary wrong and things might explode all around you.”

This is the only horror show that’s open year-round in Iowa. It’s also fully accessible and open for anyone to enjoy.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the door. Adults pay $15 and children under 12 pay $5 per ticket.

Future Nightmares is located in Suite 1251 in Merle Hay Mall at 3800 Merle Hay Rd., Des Moines, IA 50310.