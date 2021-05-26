New Freedom Rock paint scheme almost ready for Memorial Day

ADAIR COUNTY, IOWA — Artist turned lawmaker Bubba Sorensen says the famed Freedom Rock in rural Adair County will be ready in time for Memorial Day. Sorensen has been painting the large boulder with patriotic murals annually since 1999.
This year’s version of the rock will feature a letter written by President Abraham Lincoln to a grieving mother. It will also include a tribute to former NFL player Pat Tillman who left pro-football to join the military in 2002. He was killed in a friendly fire incident after being deployed to active duty.
Sorenson has been trying to give a Freedom Rock to each of Iowa’s counties. He says he has painted one in 95 of 99 counties.