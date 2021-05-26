New Freedom Rock paint scheme almost ready for Memorial Day

ADAIR COUNTY, IOWA — Artist turned lawmaker Bubba Sorensen says the famed Freedom Rock in rural Adair County will be ready in time for Memorial Day. Sorensen has been painting the large boulder with patriotic murals annually since 1999.

This year’s version of the rock will feature a letter written by President Abraham Lincoln to a grieving mother. It will also include a tribute to former NFL player Pat Tillman who left pro-football to join the military in 2002. He was killed in a friendly fire incident after being deployed to active duty.





Freedom Rock in Adair County (WHO 13)



Peggy will be Mount Ayr Iowa Sept 7 as Grand Marshall if parade at 10:00 then dedication of Rock at 11:00 painted by Bubba Sorensen.

Freedom Rock at Iowa Veteran’s Cemetery in Van Meter. (WHO-HD)

Freedom Rock at Iowa Veteran’s Cemetery in Van Meter. (WHO-HD)

Freedom Rock in Cedar Falls. (WHO-HD)

Freedom Rock & US & POW flags on 5-30-16

The Freedom Rock on May 30, 2016

Union County Freedom Rock in Creston

Creston Freedom Rock



Freedom Rock in Marshalltown.

Sorenson has been trying to give a Freedom Rock to each of Iowa’s counties. He says he has painted one in 95 of 99 counties.