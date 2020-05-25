New Freedom Rock Mural Honors Veterans and Essential Workers this Memorial Day

GREENFIELD, Iowa — Every Memorial Day an Iowan chooses to honor veterans by painting murals on what he calls Freedom Rocks.

Ray Sorensen, also affectionately known as “Bubba,” has been painting murals on a 12-foot tall boulder for the last 22 years in Adair County. His murals are inspired by veterans and current events. This year Sorensen decided to depict the front lines of yesterday meeting the front lines of today.

“I have the USNS Comfort pulling into New York Harbor and then a Navy nurse with a mask on,” Sorensen said. “Just kind of a nod to not only all the military men and women that are obviously essential workers but to just all the nurses and doctors and essential workers out there in general.”

Also featured on the Adair County Freedom Rock this year includes a depiction of Raising the Flag on Iwo Jima.

This year the Marine Corps closed their investigation on the men in the picture and one of them was confirmed to be an Iowan by the name of Harold Keller.

Since this is the 75th anniversary of the historic photo, Sorensen thought it was fitting to include Keller and the photographer, Joe Rosenthal, on the Freedom Rock.

John Porter, a Vietnam veteran, has been friends with Sorensen since he created the first Freedom Rock 22 years ago.

Porter said every Memorial Day veterans and loved ones from across the country gather around the original Freedom Rock to tell stories and remember the ones that they’ve lost.

“I’ve seen more than one grown man cry when they come to the rock and girls and women, too,” Porter said. “It’s a sacred place for veterans.”

Sorensen’s goal is to have Freedom Rocks in all 99 counties in Iowa. He currently has reached 87 of them which make up the Freedom Rock Tour.

Sorensen said his three main goals with the tour are to thank veterans, provide for his family and promote Iowa tourism.

“Each community you go in, you’re going to find little treasures of Iowa throughout this entire state and you will be surprised at not only the beautiful landscape we have because it’s getting really green out there, but just the people and the communities that go on, too,” Sorensen said.

Porter stated what he respects the most about Sorensen is his selfless act to give back to veterans.

“It’s never been about him. It’s about the veterans,” Porter said. “Not only does he know how to paint amazingly to bring out the realness of the person or the place, he knows the story behind every person and place, too.”

Visit the Sorensen Studios website to learn more about the Freedom Rock Tour.