DES MOINES, Iowa — A new foundation in Iowa is on a mission to provide more support for those who struggle with mental health.

The Turnwell Foundation for Mental Health partners with systems of care to provide the local community with immediate and long-term mental health support.

The foundation hosted a charity event called Project One: One Community. One Family. Saturday evening. The event aimed to build connections between clinical, educational, and community partnerships to support schools.

Scott Farber, CEO of Mental Health Partnership, said the foundation aims to help Iowa keep pace with the rest of the country to provide valuable mental health opportunities.

“The more we can do to bring people together to invest in our university programs, school districts, and clinics, the better we’ll be able to serve the larger community,” Farber said.

Over 100,000 thousand dollars was raised at the Project One: One Community. One Family. charity event. The foundation will donate 100 percent of the funds to twelve local organizations.