AMES, Iowa — Cyclone fans heading to Jack Trice Stadium for the opener agains the University of Northern Iowa need to be aware of some changes.

The CyTown project north of the stadium is causing some things to move around. Some of the donor parking north of Jack Trice, is moved to Vet Med. The tailgate tents north of the stadium have moved further north in the Scheman Courtyard. The changes are prompted by the on-going CyTown project. That will see a complex of entertainment, shops, restaurants and a hotel north of the stadium. The buildings may be constructed in 2025, as crews have to work around the athletic seasons of football and basketball.

“Obviously it’s a very exciting time, a lot of the parking lots, C and D are completed the majority to work there,” said Nick Joos, Senior Associate Athletic Director, “Now work is going on in the middle area where the retail developments will go, and they’ll start to get the infrastructure in place, as soon as next spring rolls around they’ll finish the rest of the parking lots.”

One big change this year is the stadium is taking only digital tickets on your smart phone. On Tuesday, a series of ticket readers were being readied for service. The ticket office is able to help anyone, who may have trouble using a digital wallet.

“We’re having a great year ticket wise,” said Joos. “I’m sure we’ll have a great crowd Saturday and a great crowd the following week for the Hawks. “At this time of year, all are undefeated, everybody’s optimistic. Coach Campbell loves his team, we’re excited to get them out there and see what happens.”

There is one caution as far as road construction. According to engineer Hafiz Ibrahim who is working on the south 16th paving project, the traffic will be head to head, one-lane Saturday for the UNI game. However, the project should be completed by the following weekend for the Iowa Hawkeyes game.

“Exciting time, the hundredth anniversary of Jack TrIce’s tragic death, so we’re going to be honoring him on October 7 with the Jack Trice Legacy Game,” said Joos. “We have the banners on University, recognizing Jack and his legacy here at Iowa State, so we’re excited about that.”

Fans can bring water to the game in sealed bottles, or empty containers to fill when you arrive. The game could see temperatures in the 90’s.