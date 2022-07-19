DES MOINES, IOWA — The countdown to the arrival of the 2022 Iowa State Fair has reached 22 days. On Tuesday one of the biggest pre-Fair announcements was made: the list of new foods on the Fairgrounds this year and the three that will compete to be the champion.

The Iowa State Fair’s website shared the names of 53 new food items that will be found around the fairgrounds from August 11th-21st. That list includes three that will be judged by fairgoers to be named the best new food on the fairgrounds. A group of judges – including WHO 13’s Calyn Thompson, Brett McIntyre and Elias Johnson – helped narrow down the list.

Here are the three finalists:

‘OMG Chicken Sandwich’ from Chicken City : lightly battered fried chicken breast, coated in corn flakes and served on a glazed doughnut – then topped with bacon and drizzled with syrup

: lightly battered fried chicken breast, coated in corn flakes and served on a glazed doughnut – then topped with bacon and drizzled with syrup ‘Pork Picnic in a Cup ‘ from the Iowa Pork Tent: layers of BBQ pulled pork, baked beans and coleslaw – garnished with brown sugar pork belly

‘ layers of BBQ pulled pork, baked beans and coleslaw – garnished with brown sugar pork belly ‘The Finisher’ from The Rib Shack: an extra large baked potato, layered with brisket, pulled pork and Bacon Brisket Mac N Cheese – then topped with BBQ sour cream and garlic rub butter

Fairgoers will be able to cast their vote for their favorite new food once the fair begins on August 11th.

OMG Chicken Sandwich

Pork Picnic in a Cup

The Finisher

Here is the full list of new foods available around the fairgrounds in 2022:

“OMG” Chicken Sandwich*

5 Dino Nuggets W/ Fries Kids Meal

Alligator Corn Dog

Apple Bacon Waffle

Bayou Fries

Berkshire Pork Loin

BLT Roll

Blue Ribbon Cobbler*

Burger De Burgo

Chicken Bacon Ranch Waffle On A Stick

Chocolate Chip Cookie Wonder Bars

Chuckie’s Tenderloin Wrap*

Dawghouse Reuben Sandwich*

Deep Fried Meatballs On A Stick

Deep Fried Queso Burger

Dino Bites Party Tray

Dog Bites Party Tray

Egg-O-Fuego Eggs* Elk Corn Dog

Fried Green Beans Party Tray

Fried Olives On A Stick

Froyo, Cone Single

Gluten Free Corn Dog

Iowa’s Best Burger

Island Cole Slaw

Lamb Phillycheese Sandwich

Mac N Cheese Party Tray

Minty Moo Parfait*

Nana’s Gooey Butter Funnel Cake

N’awlins Cajun Waffle Dog

Pog Drink

Pork Belly Bao Buns*

Pork Picnic In A Cup*

Puff Sundae*

Seasoned Fries Party Tray

Shrimp Tacos

Sidewinder French Fries Smokey’s Clubhouse

Snake Bite Nachos

Sno Big Dill Sno Cone

Spam Bacon And Egg Breakfast

Spam Curds

Spam Deluxe Cheese Burger

Stacks Breakfast Sandwich

Sweet Potato Tater Tots

Texas Toothpicks Party Tray

The Finisher*

The Mardi Gras

The Ripper

The Sombrero

Waffle Bombs

Warm Brownie A La Mode Waffle Bowl

Wild Alaskan Salmon Sandwich