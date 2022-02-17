DES MOINES – Fareway Meat and Grocery has big plans to open new stores across the Des Moines metro. There are four store locations planned to open now located in Beaverdale, West Des Moines, Clive, and Waukee.

The Beaverdale location is where they will be testing out a new type of store: a Meat Market.

“We’re in the process of bringing our first meat market to Des Moines in the Beaverdale neighborhood which is exciting,” Koby Pritchard, Fareway’s Real Estate Director, said.

Pritchard said the Meat Market concept has been successful and that Fareway will open more of them. There are plans for the store to open another Meat Market-style store in Kansas.

Fareway hasn’t only focused on stores in the metro. Just last week they opened a new smaller store in Rockwell City. This inspired other small towns to reach out and ask the company to consider building one of their stores in their town.

“As we’ve worked on Rockwell City we’ve been reached out too by dozens and dozens and dozens of towns of that size to talk about that model and getting a Fareway in their town which is great,” Pritchard said.