New Fareway approved for Beaverdale after council vote on store entrance

DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines’ Beaverdale neighborhood will soon have a new grocery store after the City Council approved the store’s entrance design in a workshop on Monday.

Fareway wanted to build a Meat Market store at the intersection of Urbandale and Beaver Avenuew with a single customer entrance, but some in the neighborhood were pushing for a second door for customers as well. That new entrance would reportedly have added up to $300,000 to the cost of the project. The council approved the single door design on Monday. There’s no word on when construction could begin on the project.

