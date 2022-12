Des Moines, IA — The Science Center of Iowa, located in downtown Des Moines, has a new temporary exhibit for you to check out, called Cool Science. Cool Science is now open until mid-February and it is included in the general admission ticket. The Science Center of Iowa is open Thursday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

This new exhibit lets you ice skate in your socks, and teaches you about how professional ice skaters spin. You can also learn more about how snow is made.