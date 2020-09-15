New Event Center, Sports Complex Breaking Ground in Waukee

WAUKEE, Iowa — One of the state’s fastest-growing cities is getting a new event center. Crews broke ground Monday on the Northwest side of Waukee. It’s on Northwest 10th Street, just a few blocks north of Hickman Road.

It’s a two-story over 20,000-square foot multipurpose building. Not only will it have rentable event space and commercial space, but will also have indoor sporting space.

Event manager Shelby Patterson said the sports side of the complex will be over 10,000-square feet with two full basketball courts with room for volleyball courts, pickleball courts, indoor batting cages, and indoor soccer. There will also be yoga and dance studios.

“The event center side of the building can accommodate groups up to 350-400 people,” Patterson said. “We can host weddings, private events, or corporate seminars and conferences.”

The owners, Mark and Carolyn Bradley, also run the Saylorville Event Center in Des Moines. Carolyn Bradley said this part of town is in need of a space like this.

“When the new high school came out here we thought this would be a good space for an event center. There’s also a big need for younger kids to be able to practice sports. There’s not enough room around for everybody so we thought it would be beneficial to add the sports complex to this space as well.”

They are still working on a name for the event center. It is expected to be completed by the summer of 2021.