ELKHART, Iowa — The I-35 exit at Elkhart closed last April. Since then the old interchange was removed, and replaced with a newer, wider model for the six-lane road being built north of Des Moines.

The Iowa DOT will close I-35 southbound at Highway 210 Tuesday night at 10 p.m., rerouting traffic down Highway 69 to 36th Street in Ankeny. The I-35 road is scheduled to open up at 5 a.m. Wednesday. Also the bridge across I-35 and part of the Elkhart exit will open early Wednesday.

“These closures are for the project north of Ankeny,” said Dustin Skogerboe, Iowa DOT Resident Construction Engineer. “We’ll be switching southbound traffic onto the new lanes just north of 126th Ave. We’ll also be opening 126th Ave. bridge, as well as the southbound entrance ramp and northbound exit ramp.”

The northbound entrance, and southbound exit, will not be opened until next spring. The 126th Ave. bridge is the one west of Elkhart, which crosses over I-35. The town of Elkhart was isolated even more when the intersection east of Costco in Ankeny was closed. For many, access to the west side of I-35 was difficult. North Polk Schools are located in Alleman, which is on the other side of the road.

“It’s been very inconvenient, having to go down through Ankeny, or go north for 5 miles and then getting on the interstate to go north,” said Perry Anderson, who runs an agriculture consulting business in Elkhart. “You have to go up to Highway 210. And it’s just, you have to plan for it as 15-20 minutes at least, just anywhere west of the interstate just got to be quite a bit of a hassle.”

Anderson said some of his farmer clients had to reroute their grain to somehow get to the elevator bins, with long detours to deal with.

“There’s no grocery store here in Elkhart so we have to go over to Ankeny,” said Tom Ballas, of Elkhart. “We’ve had to go away around to get over to Polk City, we had to go away around to get into town.”