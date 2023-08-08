DES MOINES, Iowa — The state’s largest school district is experiencing a new wave.

“An education revolution is on the verge of happening in Des Moines public schools,” said newly minted superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools Dr. Ian Roberts. He isn’t just hoping to keep Des Moines afloat. “We are committed to making sure that we are becoming the number one school system in the state in terms of performance measures across each and every one of our metrics,” Roberts said.

Despite a recent decline in enrollment along with the threat of private school vouchers enticing district parents and students to exit the district, Dr. Roberts doesn’t believe the ship is sinking.

“I want to be able to look every single parent in the eye and every student and say to them, ‘While you have options and we value those options Des Moines Public Schools

is the place to be. Anything else will find you missing out on a tremendous opportunity,'” said Roberts.

Another obstacle the state’s most diverse district will have to navigate is complying with new legislation that bans books with topics related to gender identity, sexual orientation, and sexual acts. Roberts said, “We want to make sure that we are valuing the lived experience of 100% of students who knock on our doors and so while we are in a position whereby we know that we need to be in compliance with a state law we are going to make sure our commitment remains that we will not compromise the quality of education that we are giving to students.”

Over 100 languages or dialects are spoken throughout the district. With nearly 33,000 students the majority of them are of minority population. Dr. Roberts’ presence allows them to see themselves in leadership and his background being born to immigrant parents provides a similar journey to success.

“Our diversity is our strength,” said Roberts.

Roberts is quick to note education will remain priority number one but given his background as a track and field Olympian representing the country of Guyana he understands the role athletics can have in life experiences. The new community stadium partnership with Drake University scheduled to open in October will elevate more than sports. Roberts said, “One, it will continue to instill pride not only in our students but the entire community. Two, for a number of individuals and I certainly can relate to this, being a student-athlete in a solid program in a high-performing district such as ours really opens up a lot of doors for many students who ordinarily would not have gotten the kind of exposure and experiences had they not participated in athletics.”

A rising tide lifts all boats. “There is a tremendous appetite for a partnership between community members, businesses in the community, even legislators and the Des Moines public schools.

Roberts sees the district as the city’s calm rudder through a stormy sea. “The better we get the stronger we become as a school system and we are going to see that correlated positively to the city of Des Moines,” Roberts said.

Dr. Ian Roberts is the 15th superintendent to take the reigns at DMPS. His prior superintendent experience was leading the Millcreek Township School District in Pennsylvania for three years.