New DMACC Program Encouraging Students in Rural Iowa to Pursue Tech Industry Jobs

PERRY, Iowa– A new program at Des Moines Area Community College is aiming to encourage young people in rural Iowa to pursue careers in the tech industry.

This fall, the Perry VanKirk Center will be offering a 30-credit hour Computer Languages Academy. The academy will prepare students for high demand jobs in the software development field.

Once students complete the program, selected graduates will participate in a four-month training program at the new Rural Forge that will hopefully lead to full-time positions.

Site Director of the academy, Eddie Diaz, said the overall goal is to let students know they can pursue careers in the tech industry without leaving their home state.

“We want to be able to empower, energize and really encourage students to build those high tech skills, without having to leave their community,” Diaz said.

Students who enroll in the program are encouraged to apply for the Last Dollar Scholarship and the Rural Forge Scholarship for financial assistance.