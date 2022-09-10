ANKENY, Iowa — The Des Moines Area Community College cut the ribbon on their new criminal justice training center at their Ankeny campus on Friday.

The new training center is a house where crime scenes can be staged for students and law enforcement agencies to train for real-life scenarios. Students said the house is beneficial as it brings a sense of realism to their training.

“We can actually sweep a house now and it feels realistic instead of just being in a hallway,” Hallee Davidson, a DMACC student said.

Jessica Cole, criminal justice co-chair, said the new center forces students to adapt in each situation they’re in, which is an important skill to learn.

“It really emphasizes the importance of being flexible and thinking through different things knowing that not everything is going to be clear,” Cole said.

The Urbandale Police Department has already trained several times at the house.

DMACC students designed and constructed the training center.