New details released on crash that killed two Clarke County teens

MURRAY, IOWA — Two teenagers from the small town of Murray were killed when the truck they were riding in was hit by a train in rural Clarke County on Thursday. The Iowa State Patrol on Friday released new details on the crash.

The two victims, ages 14 and 15, were passengers in a truck driven by a 16-year-old that was hit by a freight train on Thursday afternoon. Another 15-year-old was also in the truck. The state patrol says the truck was trying to cross a marked railroad crossing at the intersection of Kendall Street and 160th Avenue. The truck was pushed hundreds of feet down the track before the train could come to a stop.

Authorities are not releasing the names of the injured teens. The two teens who were killed were from Murray, as was the 16-year old driver of the truck. The other injured 15-year-old is from Osceola.

A farmer who lives near the scene of the crash says it is not uncommon for teens to drive back-and-forth on the muddy B-road in the area. Murray High School had grief counselors on hand today and the athletic events were canceled.

