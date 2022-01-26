New details released in death of Bondurant care facility resident

BONDURANT, IOWA — The Polk County Sheriff’s Department is releasing new information about the death of an elderly woman who was found lying on the ground in subzero temperatures outside her assisted living facility last week.

Lynn Harriet Stewart, 77, was found lying on the ground outside Courtyard Estates at Hawthorne Crossing on Friday, January 21st. Authorities were called to the facility at 6:25am. Temperatures were -8 degrees at the time and the facility was unsure how long Stewart had been outside. She was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Department is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Stewart’s death.