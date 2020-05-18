New Des Moines Park Will Fill Gaping Hole for South Side Playgrounds

DES MOINES, Iowa — Upgrades are always exciting, but the progress already underway for a park and playground at Weeks Middle School is more than aesthetic.

“People in the neighborhood were very excited because there is that gap. There’s no place for their kids to go,” said Des Moines Park and Recreation Department Marketing Supervisor Jennifer Fletcher.

A year ago, a playground desert was uncovered when Des Moines Parks and Rec joined the Trust for Public Land National Parks Corp Program. “One of the things they grade park systems and cities on is what percentage of your population can walk to a park within ten minutes.”

Currently from Weeks Middle School, Evergreen Park and Irving E. Stone Park are over one mile away. Pioneer Park and Ashley Okland Star Playground are nearly two miles away. Sayers Park, MacRae Park and Brody School Park are all nearly three miles away. Fletcher said, “There’s no place for their kids to go to play soccer or to visit a playground or choose a park shelter.”

The $691,000 project will be in partnership with Des Moines Public Schools. It will provide residents in the South Park, Indianola Hills and Magnolia neighborhoods with a new shelter, playground, basketball court, improved soccer fields and a half-mile walking loop.

“People love walking in loops. Gray’s Lake is a perfect example of that. The fact that people can bring their kids there, they can play on the playground and they can walk and workout while their kids are playing, it’s another great facility,” Fletcher said.

A completion date for the fall is one of the few positives the pandemic helped with. “Because of the fact that the students weren’t in the school building, we were able to push up our construction schedule and get started on the project earlier so that it would be done in the fall by the time students were back in the building,” said Fletcher.

With schools shut down and most events canceled, parks have found a new resurgence of sorts. Fletcher said, “We have the data to back it up. There are more and more people using the parks and the trails. We are excited of all the things going on right now that we can provide a positive experience.”

It is a positive experience that could have a lifelong impact. “Kids who don’t have a place to play and don’t have organized activities have a tendency to maybe get involved in more criminal activity and less desirable things,” said Fletcher.

Des Moines Public Schools donated the land for the new park and will be required to maintain the park during the school year.