IOWA — Trinity Health is set to take over all MercyOne facilities in Iowa.

Trinity Health announced Tuesday it is buying CommonSpirit Health’s shares of MercyOne.

The three organizations have been operating under a joint operating agreement since 1988, but now Trinity Health has reached an agreement to take over MercyOne’s 27 affiliate organizations, and 420 care sites.

“We strongly believe this transition to become a full member of the Trinity Health family will result in a stronger, more cohesive health system better able to offer a convenient and personalized circle of care for all we serve,” said Bob Ritz, president and chief executive officer at MercyOne. “We are delighted to have the agreement in place as we plan for the future of our mission. We are grateful to CommonSpirit for more than 20 years of partnership.”

MercyOne employs about 20,000 workers and serves more than 3.3 million patients each year.

Trinity Health says the agreement will lead to a more fully integrated care system. Leaders expect to complete the transition by this summer.