New COVID-19 Restrictions Strike Another Blow to Already Struggling Businesses

DES MOINES, Iowa – The latest regulations put in place by Gov. Kim Reynolds to slow the spread of COVID-19 are another blow to the restaurant and bar industry.

One owner we spoke to says, while he’s learned to live with the new reality he sensed things were only getting worse.

“We knew going into last week with the news of hospitalizations at near capacity or at capacity or over capacity that it was going to be. It was going to be a bad week,” says Jason Garnett, managing partner of Juniper Moon.

Garnett says he understands why the governor made this decision to help control the virus in Iowa but he questions why 10:00 p.m. is the magic hour.

“Yeah, like at 10 o’clock coronavirus has been over-served and it’s starting to make bad decisions,” says Garnett. “Because we can just increase our hours during the day on the weekends and, and get, you know, hopefully, the same amount of people through the door and does it really, does it change things on who was exposed to whom are the numbers that people were around? It seems pretty arbitrary and I’m not sure what it’s…what it’s based on but maybe I’ll have faith that they, they know something that I don’t.”

Garnett says that because of his bar’s location so close to downtown, its crowd is made of those who are slightly older and more likely to be careful and not go out as much.