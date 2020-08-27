New COVID-19 Restrictions Close Bars, Breweries, Taverns & Nightclubs in 6 Iowa Counties

DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa governor Kim Reynolds has signed a new emergency health proclamation that increases COVID-19 restrictions.

During a news conference Thursday morning, Gov. Reynolds says an increase in public spread of coronavirus along with guidance from the Iowa Department of Public Health and State Medical Director and Epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati has her making some changes.

Starting at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday all bars, taverns, breweries, & nightclubs in six Iowa counties will have to close. Those counties are Blackhawk, Johnson, Dallas, Linn, Polk, & Story. Restaurants may remain open but will be barred from serving alcohol after 10 p.m.

The governor also said law enforcement agencies will be enforcing the restriction that anyone hosting a gathering of more than 10 people must ensure that those attending maintain social distancing and stay six feet away from others not in their own household.

These new restrictions are in effect until September 20th.

While a state mandate on wearing a mask has not been issued by the governor, she did say she is strongly encouraging everyone age two and older to wear a mask when in a public setting, especially when unable to maintain social distancing.