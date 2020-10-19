New Construction Homes on the Rise But Facing Lumber, Appliance Shortages

DES MOINES, Iowa — Mortgage rates keep shattering record lows. Right now, rates are falling around 2.8 percent on a 30-year fixed. It’s been below 3 percent since July. There’s no telling when this streak of historic lows will end. Some fear the upcoming election may have an impact, while others say it will continue to stay low until this pandemic subsides.

“I doubt that we’ll have any kind of significant change. Look, I don’t care which party you’re in, real estate is a huge driver of our economy. Every time we sell houses, we create jobs. Right now, we’re selling a lot of houses and that’s creating a lot of jobs. So that’s kind of helping make up some of the difference that we’ve had with people going out of work,” said Lance Hanson, the president of the Des Moines Area Association of Realtors.

Hanson said he wouldn’t be surprised to see a little jump in rates in November, but it would only be a percentage or so. Still, that movement in rates could be the difference between someone affording a $300,000 home versus $250,000-$270,000.

With all of this, many are buying now. That means inventory is low, leaving many with no other option than to build new.

“New home construction is up. The numbers are at pre-recession levels right now,” said Dan Knoup, the executive director of the Home Builders Association of Greater Des Moines. “So as we’re tracking now, we will probably have our second best year for new single family home starts that we’ve had since 2004. So the numbers are way up.”

The numbers are up for multiple reasons, according to Hanson.

“I think the number one thing is the builders out there took a positive turn about a year ago and started offering more affordable homes. So we now have homes down to maybe $250,000 that are new construction. I believe they’ve made a conscious effort to do that and that’s been huge for the buying public,” Hanson said. “Number two, the builders have just saved us all, because our existing inventory is so low that new construction is just a huge part. It’s over 30 percent of the market.”

New construction neighborhoods are being built left and right, but they aren’t going up as fast as many would like. They are facing multiple pandemic shortages, which are slowing things down and driving prices up.

“We have a few things going on right now. Lumber and anything that’s made of wood — so interior doors, cabinets — we’re having a real struggle with them. The cost of lumber has increased about 170 percent over the last 60 days,” Knoup said. “There are a few things that add into that equation, but it dates back to the Obama administration. Then we add on top of that, COVID-19 and this big push for housing.”

Knoup said production is down to try and socially distance workers during this pandemic. It’s not only in regards to lumber but appliances as well. It’s getting to the point where some builders are having to say “no” to customers.

“They’re having to turn away work. They are having issues where customers have to wait. We’ve heard of closings taking place where they have to take the appliances out because our suppliers can’t get them.”

Even with the supply shortage and the inventory shortage, both Knoup and Hanson still agree it’s a good time to be in the real estate industry and take advantage of the historically low mortgage rates.