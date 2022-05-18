DES MOINES, Iowa — Its out with the old and in with the new over at the Merle Hay Mall.

The groundbreaking for the new Des Moines Buccaneers arena took place Wednesday afternoon.

After about three years of planning, everyone involved is excited to start construction on the old Yonkers building and turn it into the new Buccaneers Arena.

The arena is multi use and seats 3,500 people. The arena will not only house the Buccaneers, but also allow space for youth hockey, other sporting events, and concerts.

The President of the Buccaneers tells us this is a unique opportunity, and they think that people not only from the state, but from all over will want to experience these additions to Merle Hay Mall.

“People I think hopefully don’t lose sight of is this exciting day for the Buccaneers, which we’ll be representing. But it’s a great day for Des Moines, It’s great day for Urbandale, It’s a great day for Polk County. It’s a great day for youth hockey in general and all of our hockey hockey neighbors,” said Nate Teut, The President of the Des Moines Bucs.

They plan to be finished and hope to have the Bucs playing their first game at the arena by fall of 2023.