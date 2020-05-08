New Book Provides Dose of Inspiration

DES MOINES, Iowa – We can all use a bit of inspiration right now, and a new book out by Drake Community Press could be just what the doctor ordered.

Dr. Richard Deming teamed up with photographer Dylan Huey and Drake Community Press to create “Above and Beyond Cancer.”

Dr. Deming is medical director of MercyOne Cancer Center and the founder of Above + Beyond Cancer. The book is not about the organization. “It’s about the philosophical aspect of the journey through cancer that includes everything from anger and fear to courage and strength and resilience. It’s really about how difficult situations allow us to find the strength within ourselves and what we can learn about ourselves in the journey,” said Dr. Deming.

Students at Drake interviewed thousands of cancer patients and survivors for the book. Drake University Student Madelyn Bjork manages six interns with Drake Community Press. She said, “We have connected over four classes at Drake University, ranging from philosophy to graphic design and artist and editing abilities. The students have helped us pick the photos and go through the many excerpts we had, choose what was best for the book, and then help us design the layout as well.”

You can buy the book at DrakeCommunityPress.org.

Readings from the book will take place during a virtual event Saturday, May 9th. It’s called Evening of Inspiration. WHO 13’s Sonya Heitshusen will host. Tickets are still available and proceeds benefit Above + Beyond Cancer.