New Boathouse Opens Thursday at Raccoon River Park

Construction on the new boathouse at Raccoon River Park in West Des Moines. (WHO 13)

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The new boathouse at Raccoon River Park in West Des Moines officially opens Thursday.

The more than $2 million project on the shore of Blue Heron Lake was funded by money from the local option sales and service tax as well as a grant from the Iowa DNR’s Resource Enhancement and Protection program.

This is the first part of the Five Waters project to be completed.

The boathouse opens at noon Thursday and will offer rentals for canoes, kayaks, paddleboards, and paddleboats.

Normal operating hours will be from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday through Friday and 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturdays.

You can find more information about the boathouse here.