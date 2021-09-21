New Ben & Jerry’s ice cream flavor features Des Moines’ BLK and Bold coffee

DES MOINES, Iowa — Ben and Jerry’s is creating a new flavor using an Iowa company’s product.

The new ice cream is called “Change is Brewing” and features cold brew coffee ice cream with marshmallow and fudge brownies.

The creation comes from a collaboration of Black-owned businesses, like coffee from the Des Moines company BLK and Bold. Proceeds from the sales will go to groups working to transform public safety in America.

WHO 13’s Jodi Long introduced us all to BLK and Bold back in February, when she featured the duo behind the brand — childhood friends Pernell Cezar and Rod Johnson.

The two started the coffee company in 2018 and it is now available at major retailers like Hy-Vee, Target, and Amazon. They’ve also partnered with the NBA on a brew.

Part of the proceeds from coffee sales is given to at-risk youth programs both here and around the country.