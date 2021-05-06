New Beer Tent Quickly Rising on State Fair Grounds This Week

DES MOINES, IOWA — A new oasis in what will soon be a sea of Iowans is quickly taking shape at the Iowa State Fairgrounds this week.

Scott Carlson says now was the right time to expand his craft beer tent at the fair. After a decade in the same spot, the tent is moving to a bigger space near the Jacobson Exhibition Center. The new tent will be three times the size of the old one. Carlson says its not the size of the tent that inspires him, but the speed at which it is being built.

“They showed up on Monday,” Carlson said, “They started working, they augered the holes, they put the footings in, they put the steel in. They’ve even said they’re going to put the tarps up today. This is Wednesday guys. They showed up Monday. This is Midwestern work ethic at its best.”

The 2021 Iowa State Fair is scheduled to run from August 12th-22nd.