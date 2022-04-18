DES MOINES, Iowa — Ballet Des Moines is debuting their new ballet, Of Gravity And Light, this Friday at the Civic Center.

The music for the performance was composed by Beau Kenyon, composer-in-residence at Ballet Des Moines and Iowa native, and brings the beauty and wonder of space to the stage through music dance and art.

Of Gravity And Light features artists from many different disciplines including 9 dancers from Ballet Des Moines, 40 choir members from Des Moines Vocal Arts Ensemble, and a 9 piece orchestra including members from the Des Moines Symphony.

Tom Mattingly, the Artistic Director of Ballet Des Moines and choreographer for Of Gravity and Light, said that this performance gives the chance to spotlight Des Moines performing arts.

“With this production we are really celebrating local talent. All nine of our dancers live and work here in Des Moines full time, our composer Beau Kenyon is native to Iowa, our musicians are all native to central Iowa. We are really celebrating the best our community has to offer on stage and I cant wait for people to see it.” Mattingly said.

The ballet will be performed for one night only this Friday April 22nd. To find out more information on where to buy tickets you can visit Ballet Des Moines’s website.