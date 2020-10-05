New Art Exhibit ‘Black Stories’ Collaborates With the Community

DES MOINES, Iowa — A new exhibit open at the Des Moines Art Center is highlighting Black artists and Black stories.

“We didn’t have any idea when we started this exhibition planning in 2019 of how important and how relevant and how timely this would be at this point in time. It is a time of healing. It is a time of growth. It is a time of listening,” Des Moines Art Center Director Jeff Fleming said.

The exhibit “Black Stories” features pieces from the Art Center’s permanent collection, all by Black artists. It was co-curated by two local artists, Mitchell Squire and Jordan Weber.

But the galleries are only half of the project. The other half is a collaboration with the community. The Art Center invites anyone and everyone to share their stories, their experiences and their reflections on the exhibit. People can write them down at the Art Center, email them in or send them on social media. When the exhibit is over on Jan. 17, the Art Center will publish all the stories in a book. Folks at the exhibit Sunday already got started sharing their stories.

“There’s a lot behind one person or behind one culture we might not see and they can express that through art.” said 12-year-old Vanessa Twitty.

“I think it’s important to have them feel the pride of being Black and see other Black artists being proud of their culture,” Johnston resident Ariana Twitty said.

The Art Center is only allowing a few people inside the galleries at a time. You can sign up for a slot online or just walk in. Masks are also required inside the building.