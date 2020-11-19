New Arena Announced for Des Moines Bucs at Merle Hay Mall

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Buccaneers hockey team is getting a new arena.

Back in August, the derecho trashed the old one in Urbandale. The storm peeled off most of the shingles on the roof, exposing the plywood underneath, and forcing the team to start its season at Wells Fargo Arena.

But now, the Bucs have announced where its new home will be. The team will take over the empty Younkers space at Merle Hay Mall.

Conceptual Hockey Rendering

Conceptual Southwest Rendering

Conceptual Concert Rendering

The new arena will include 3,500 seats but that’s not all that’s being put into this space. The project will include three additional sheets of ice with bleachers to host games and tournaments.

There’s also a 150-room hotel being built.

The hope is that the complex will be able to host regional and national tournaments as well as esports, trade shows, and concerts.