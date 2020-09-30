New 2020 Election Iowa Poll Results Released Exclusively on WHO 13 Beginning Wednesday

Des Moines, Iowa — A new poll of Iowa voters is giving us a clear picture of where they stand on the key races and key issues with just over one month until Election Day. WHO 13 will exclusively release results from the Nexstar Iowa 2020 RABA Research Poll. Coverage begins at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday with the biggest question: who is leading the presidential race here in Iowa?

Iowans weighed in not only on the race for the White House but also the US Senate race in Iowa, election security, the COVID-19 pandemic and more in the telephone poll. WHO 13 Political Director Dave Price will break down the poll over the next week, giving us a snapshot of the political mood of the state one week before early voting begins.

The poll was conducted from September 23-26, 2020 via landline and cell phone surveys. The margin of error for the results is +/-4%.

Check back for more coverage beginning at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30th.