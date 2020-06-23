Nevada Police Identify Sword Wielding Man Who Died in Custody

Nevada, Iowa — The Nevada Police Department have identified a man who died after being tased on Monday morning as 51-year-old Jason James Kruzic.

Police say Kruzic was carrying a sword and knocking on doors in Nevada around 2:45 am when they were called. Officers found Kruzic sitting in the grass holding the sword. When he refused to drop the weapon, he was shot with a taser. Paramedics were called to the scene to remove the taser barbs. Police say Kruzic stopped breathing as paramedics were treating him.

He was taken to Story County Medical Center where he died a short time later. Police are awaiting autopsy results to determine Kruzic’s cause of death.