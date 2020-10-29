Nevada Man Arrested for Allegedly Causing Serious Injuries to Two-Week-Old Baby

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — A Nevada man is behind bars after being accused of injuring a two-week-old baby.

The criminal complaint in the case says 26-year-old Christopher Moran took the baby to the Story County Medical Center on October 20th.

Doctors found bruising around its head, chin, and left ear as well as signs of asphyxiation. The baby was taken to blank children’s hospital and put on a ventilator.

Police say Moran first told them the baby fell and hit its head on the floor but later said he may have caused the injuries by dropping the baby in a bouncy chair, squeezing its face, and pressing it against his body to the point that it could not breath for 20 seconds.

Moran has been charged with child endangerment causing serious injury.