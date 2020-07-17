Nevada IA Hiring:Over 200 Jobs

NEVADA, Iowa — There are over 200 jobs open, mostly due to a $150 million dollar plant expansion at Burke Corporation. The longtime Nevada firm has doubled the size of it’s operation. It’s now owned by Hormel.

Also three other firms are hiring. Almaco, Midstates, and Story Medical all need people. Those firms need a few people, not hundreds. But still the Nevada Economic Development Council is hoping to attract workers from nearby towns.

“We know that the expanded unemployment benefits are coming to a halt here in the next couple weeks so as folks are starting to look for employment opportunities, our message is Nevada is hiring,” said John Hall, Executive Director of the Nevada Economic Development Counsel. “There are opportunities here it’s not a far drive from Des Moines Metro it’s not a far drive from Ames or Marshalltown, so if you’re out there and looking for employment this is the place to be.”

Burke is looking specifically for 210 people for their new plant addition.

“Depends on what you’re looking for, but there’s opportunities everything from entry-level to skilled positions are being hired for in Nevada,” said Hall. “Entry-level jobs are looking at $16-18 dollars an hour with benefits With opportunities to climb.”

The town is hoping to draw workers from Des Moines, Ames, and Marshalltown. They would be glad, if some workers chose to stay. Developers are opening a new housing development on the south edge of town.

Burke started out making pizza topping, they’ve expanded.

“They classify themselves fully cooked meat crumbles,” said Hall. So it’s everything from taco meat, meatballs, and obviously pizza toppings is where they got their start, and it’s really their strength or their niche, but they versified themselves pretty tremendously, they’ve now got a full plant-based meat crumbles or meat alternative crumble.”

For more information click here and search “Nevada.”