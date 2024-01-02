NEVADA, Iowa — The Nevada Fire Department responded to the highest number of calls ever in its over 160 year history.

According to the department, there were 843 calls for service in 2023, with 552 of those calls being requests for emergency medical services. Fire Chief Ray Reynolds said the most frequent call for EMS was assistance after a fall.

“The department’s most common medical call is a fall or lift assist,” Reynolds said. “More members of our aging population are remaining in their homes. Many of those homes are not designed for the mobility needs of our aging population.”

Reynolds encourages families who care for seniors to help ensure their loved one’s home is accessible and safe.

The department reported a slight decline in structure fires and reported no arsons in 2023.

Breakdown of calls below:

Total calls: 843

EMS calls: 552 Most frequent: Fall/List assist

Fire calls: 291 Arson: 0 Crashes with extrication: 15 Fatalities: 1 structure fire, 1 vehicle fire Civilian fire injuries: 3 Firefighter injuries: 3

